| Dca Cracks Down On Unlicensed Stocking Of Drugs In Mahabubnagar

DCA cracks down on unlicensed stocking of drugs in Mahabubnagar

DCA officials seized 36 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics etc worth Rs.95,000 and seized the stock

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 10:31 PM

DCA officials seized 36 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics etc worth Rs.95,000 and seized the stock

Mahabubnagar: Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted a raid at ‘New Life Care Clinic’ at Palakonda, Mahabubnagar on Monday and detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale.

The DCA officials seized 36 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics etc worth Rs.95,000 and seized the stock.

Also Read Dalits stage protest demanding grounding of Dalit Bandhu units in Nalgonda

The DCA officials, Mahabubnagar Zone, raided premises of one S Murahari, who was practising medicine without qualification at his clinic ‘New Life Care Clinic’ at Palakonda, Mahabubnagar.

During the raid, DCA officials noticed many higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ and ‘steroid injections’ at the clinic. Indiscriminate sale of such drugs, particularly antibiotics by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of public in rural areas, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, according to an official release.

DCA officers collected the samples for analysis and further investigation shall be carried out, besides initiating action as per the law.

The DCA has been constantly on the vigil and alert to detect unlicensed stocking and sale of medicines by quacks. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act with an imprisonment up to five years.

Surprise checks are being intensified on such unqualified persons, who are carrying out stocking and sale of drugs without any drug licence. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, a statement from DCA said.