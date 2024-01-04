DCA officials detect unauthorized stocks of medicines in Hyderabad

On credible information, the DCA personnel raided the premises of Mohd Abdul Wajeed, who claiming to be a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’ was practising medicine without qualification.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials on Thursday raided the premises of a quack at Chandanagar and detected unauthorized stocks of medicines for sale.

On credible information, the DCA personnel raided the premises of Mohd Abdul Wajeed, who claiming to be a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’ was practising medicine without qualification at his clinic ‘Life Care First Aid Centre’, Chandanagar.

During the raid, officials detected 33 varieties of medicines stocked at the premises without any drug licence. These medicines included antibiotics, cough syrups, antacids, anti ulcer drugs, antihypertensive drugs etc.

A. Shylaja Rani, Drugs Inspector, Serilingampalli, and G. Ravi Kiran, Drugs Inspector, Rajendra Nagar and D. Swetha Bindu, Drugs Inspector, Gandipet were among the officers who carried out the raid, a press release said. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis and further investigation would be carried out and action taken as per the law against all the offenders.