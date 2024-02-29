Drugs Control Administration cautions blood banks, asks them to adhere to charges fixed by GoI

The DCA statement also pointed out that the processing charges for blood/blood components should be displayed prominently in the blood center premises so that it is conspicuously visible to the recipients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 05:39 PM

Hyderabad: For blood and blood components such as plasma, platelets etc, blood banks should mandatorily adhere to the charges fixed by the Government of India and those engaged in overcharging would face stringent action, cautioned the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, DCA, in a statement issued here on Thursday said instances of overcharging by blood banks for blood and its components, including fresh frozen plasma, platelet concentrate, single donor platelets, packed red cells etc., were uncovered during surprise raids conducted at nine blood centers.

Also Read Hyderabad: TSDCA conducts surprise raids at nine blood banks

The processing charges for blood and blood components by government and non-government blood centres were prescribed as per the Guidelines for Recovery of Processing Charges for Blood and Blood components issued by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC).

Also, it is mandatory for all blood centres (government supported and non-government supported) to provide blood/blood component free of cost to patients, who require repeated blood transfusion as a life saving measure, such as Thalassemia , Haemophilia, Sickle Cell Anaemia and any other blood dyscrasia requiring repeated blood transfusion.

The DCA statement also pointed out that the processing charges for blood/blood components should be displayed prominently in the blood center premises so that it is conspicuously visible to the recipients.

“Blood banks should mandatorily adhere to the charges indicated above regarding blood and blood components. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against overcharging blood centres,” Kamalasan Reddy said.

The public may report any complaints regarding overcharging by blood banks (blood centres) through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.

Processing charges for government blood centres:

Blood/Components

Whole Blood: Rs. 1100

Packed Red Cells: Rs. 1100

Fresh Frozen Plasma: Rs. 300

Platelet Concentrate: Rs. 300

Cryoprecipitate: Rs. 200

Processing charges for non-government blood centres: *

Whole Blood: Rs.1550

Packed Red Cells: Rs.1550

Fresh Frozen Plasma: Rs. 400

Platelet Concentrate: Rs. 400

Cryoprecipitate: Rs.250