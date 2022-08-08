DCM van hits family, mother and son killed in Sangareddy

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A woman and her son died in a road accident on Sadasivapet by-pass road in Sangareddy district when a speeding DCM van hit a two-wheeler on which they were travelling.

The woman’s husband and daughter have sustained serious injuries in the mishap. The victims were identified as Abdul Rasheed, Rubina Begum, their daughter Fatima (6) and son Abdul Rehan (3) of Israthabad village of Sadasivapet Mandal. The family was proceeding towards Kondapur to meet their relatives for the Muharram, when their two-wheeler was hit by a DCM van at Sadasivpet by-pass road.

While Rubina Begum and Abdul Rehan died on the spot, Abdul Rasheed and Fatima who sustained serious injuries were rushed to a private hospital in Sangareddy. The condition of both Rasheed and Fatima is said to be critical. The Sadasivapet Police have registered a case.