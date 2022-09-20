DE Shaw India opens new office at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (second from left) with DE Shaw India officials at the inauguration of new office.

Hyderabad: IT services company DE Shaw India, which is celebrating 25 years of its presence in Hyderabad, launched a new campus in Ivy at Jubilee Hills. The new campus is now spread over 78,000 sq ft and has a capacity to accommodate 400 people. The company has plans to add two more floors to the current three floors it has. In all, the new building can accommodate 600 employees.

“Over the last two decades, I have seen DE Shaw India strengthen its presence in Hyderabad and become one of the prominent players in financial technology,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the inauguration of the new campus.

“This new space underscores our continued investment in Hyderabad as a hub of innovation and top talent. We were one of the earliest global financial firms to establish a meaningful presence in India,” said Eddie Fishman, member of the DE Shaw Group’s Executive Committee.

The company began its operations in Hyderabad in 1996 with 20 employees. The current headcount is 1,400, said Chaitanya Gorrepati, Director at the company. It has plans to increase this number by 25 per cent in three years through campus as well as lateral hiring. DE Shaw India is now following a hybrid work model. The employees work from the office from Tuesday to Thursday. They are allowed to work from anywhere on Mondays and Fridays.