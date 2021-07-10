GHMC’s Monolith Park opened in Jubilee Hills

The lung space that has been developed on an area measuring 1,100 square yards has attractions including a single large stone crafted into a water fall.

By | Published: 12:34 pm 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: A vacant land site filled with garbage on the Jubilee Hills Road No 92 has now been turned into a park with aesthetics offering recreational space for families. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed a Monolith Park on the site which for a long was an eyesore on the busy road.

Inside the Monolith Park, a large stone that has been crafted into a water fountain turns out to be a major attraction for visitors. The fountain has colourful illumination decking it up. The walls of the parks have been painted with various themes representing Hyderabad and the prominent activities in the city. While the painting of Charminar is reflective of the city’s heritage, a router and a mouse represents the tech corridor while a shuttle bat puts focus on State’s sports champions.

The park developed on an area measuring 1,100 square yards will also be illuminated at multiple spots to further enhance its beauty, officials said. Using the staircase, a visitor can reach the upper portion of the park — a rooftop and enjoy the view of KBR park and its surroundings. Seating arrangements have also been made at the rooftop. While some seats are crafted from wood, others are made from marble. The entire space is dotted with a variety of saplings and plants.

The Monolith Park park was inaugurated by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Saturday. GHMC zonal commissioner of Khairatabad P Pravinya and other officials participated in the inauguration.

“Across the city, we are developing 919 parks, 504 tree parks and 57 theme parks. The theme parks are being developed with Rs 137 crore and these parks will dot different parts of the city,” the Mayor said. Earlier, in the same GHMC circle- Jubilee Hills, another open land that was used to dump garbage in Road No 36 was turned into a lung space.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .