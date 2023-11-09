Debt-ridden man ends life in Hyderabad

Tammi Prasad (28), a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, had borrowed hand loans from known people and bought a plot. He was upset due to his difficulty in repaying them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over huge debt, a man died by suicide by hanging in his house in Vishwakarma Colony in Suraram on Wednesday. Tammi Prasad (28), a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, had borrowed hand loans from known people and bought a plot. He was upset due to his difficulty in repaying them. The Suraram police are investigating.