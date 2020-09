DEET alerts for jobseekers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts and private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left sidebar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hitech City

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Contact No: 7780613322

Company: EduRun Virtuoso Services Pvt. Ltd

Position: Branch Relationship Executive (Inside Sales)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Contact No: 8686734814

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Tele Callers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: 0 – 1 yrs

Contact No: 8978719518

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Electrician and Welder

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Contact No: 9160234678

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Plumber

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Experience: Freshers

Contact No: 9160234678

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: BTech / Diploma (Mechanical / Electrical)

Experience: Not Required

Contact No: 9160234678

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree/Eligibility/Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2 yrs

Vacancies: 100

Contact No: 6305489865

Company: Karvy Forde Search Pvt Ltd

Position: Station Support Associate

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Mandatory: Bike and License

Contact No: 7780613322

Company: Talentpro India HR private limited

Position: Tele caller Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact No: 8897640988

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Trainee

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Diploma & ITI can Apply

Experience: 0 – 1 yrs

Contact No: 8978719518

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Credit Card Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1 yrs

Contact No: 8978719518

Company: DCS Group

Position: Installation Technician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th, 12th & ITI- Fitter, Electrician, Welder

Experience: 0 – 1 yrs

Email: [email protected]

Company: EduRun Virtuoso Services Pvt. Ltd

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B Pharmacy/M Pharmacy

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Contact No: 9553038828

Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 3 yrs

Contact No: 9347768730

Company: Teamlease Services Limited

Position: Sorters

Location: Patanchervu, Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Contact No: 8977705686

Company: VTekis

Position: Domestic HR Recruiters

Location: Kukatpally

Experience: 0.6 – 3 yrs

Salary: 10k-20k / PF+ESI+Incentives+etc

Vacancies: 20

Contact Mail ID: [email protected]

Company: Apollo Tele Health

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM/ GNM/ BSc Nurse

Work location: Telangana

Experience: Min 5+yrs into ICU & emergency

Salary: Excellent Salary+PPE+Accommodation+Food+Insurance+PF+etc.,

Email: [email protected]

Company: Eureka Forbes Ltd

Position: Sales Trainee

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter, Any Graduate, PG (Both Freshers and Experienced eligible)

Work location: Hyderabad

Salary: 10k + incentives in Training Period (CTC 1.6 to 2 lakhs)

Number of openings: 200

Contact No: 9704757190

Company: Eureka Forbes LTD

Location: Hyderabad

Position: Circle Head

Salary: 2.4 to 3 lakhs + incentives

Qualification : Any Graduate (experience 2 to 3 years in sales mandatory)

Contact No: 9704757190

Company Name: VS Management Services

Position: Technician

Location: Medchal

Qualification: ITI, Diploma, BTech (ECE, EEE), SSC, Inter

Contact No: 9949475447

Company Name: VS Management Services

Designation: Cashier & Storekeepers

Location: Manikonda

Qualification: SSC & Above

Contact No: 9949475447

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive & Material Handler

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: 0 – 4yrs

Contact No: 9676829490

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

Immediate Joining

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact No: 9949255030

Company: FFI

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact No: 9100009321

Company: Teamlease Services Limited

Position: Associates (Females)

Location: Sricity, Andhra pradesh

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required