DEET, Equifax tie up to ease hiring process

Collaboration will open gates for swift employment and ID verification for employees in a secure and confidential manner, easing the tedious process of hiring

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) on Friday collaborated with Equifax, the multinational consumer credit reporting agency, to streamline the process of employment verification and strengthen its authenticity.

The collaboration through the introduction of new digital services on DEET app, will open gates for swift employment and ID verification for employees in a secure and confidential manner, easing the tedious process of hiring.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana had become a gold mine of opportunities for the IT sector, where both the companies and workers were flourishing.

“I see this collaboration of DEET and Equifax as another stepping stone towards a brighter future for the employment sector. Further, this synergy will enable seamless verification and appointment of right workers, facilitating efficiency and profits of the companies,” he said.

Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy said, “Our DEET platform enables job seekers access and explore new jobs, alerts and interview details from across the State and allows employers to access top talent for the requirements.”

ITE&C Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the DEET platform over a period of time has been emerging to cover various aspects in the domain of employment eco-system and partnerships and Equifax provides it with profound insights and capability enhancements.

KM Nanaiah, Country Leader, MD, Equifax India, said, “The collaboration will further digitise the online job search process on the DEET app by providing online digital verification of candidates thus reducing the paperwork and improving the timelines.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .