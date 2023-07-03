Deficient rainfall in June raises concerns for farmers in Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Adilabad: Adilabad, formerly part of the composite district, experienced a significant decrease in rainfall during the month of June, causing distress among farmers and hindering sowing operations.

In June, the average actual rainfall in the composite Adilabad district was 91 mm, which is only 54 percent of the normal rainfall of 202 mm. Adilabad itself received an average rainfall of 86 mm, deviating by 61 percent from the normal rainfall of 220 mm.

Similarly, Mancherial district recorded an actual average rainfall of 76 mm, marking a 59 percent deficit compared to the normal 188 mm. Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts reported average rainfall of 109 mm and 95 respectively, showing deficits of 48 percent and 51 percent compared to their respective normal rainfall of 208 mm and 193 mm.

Except for Kasipet mandal, which experienced a 23 percent deficit, the remaining 69 mandals in the erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed a rainfall deficit of around 50 percent in June. Ten mandals in Mancherial district, 11 mandals in Adilabad, three in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and six in Nirmal district faced a drought-like situation.

Farmers began their sowing operations in the last week of June after a two-week delay in the arrival of monsoon. However, they are now concerned about the inadequate rainfall and are pinning their hopes on July, which is expected to bring significant rainfall. In response to the dry spell, farmers have temporarily halted sowing activities.

According to the agriculture department, as of June 30, the actual area under cultivation in Adilabad district was 4.50 lakh acres, compared to the normal area of 5.30 lakh acres. In Mancherial district, crops were sown on 45,000 acres, a fraction of the normal area of cultivation which is 3.20 lakh acres.

Nirmal district witnessed cultivation on 1.45 lakh acres, significantly lower than the normal area of cultivation which is 3.80 lakh acres. Kumram Bheem Asifabad reported an area of cultivation of 2.96 lakh acres, falling short of the normal area of 3.70 lakh acres.