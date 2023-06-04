Nizamabad student dies in New Jersey car accident

In a tragic incident, Shailesh Gurrapu, a 23-year-old student from Nizamabad, lost his life in a car mishap on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Nizamabad: In a tragic incident, Shailesh Gurrapu, a 23-year-old student from Nizamabad studying at Bridgeport University in New Jersey lost his life in a car mishap on Saturday. The incident happened when the vehicle Shailesh was traveling in hit a utility pole and caught fire. There are also reports that it was involved in a collision with another car, with the second car, too, catching fire.

Despite immediate rescue efforts, Shailesh sustained severe burns and died on the spot, according to reports.

Hailing from Bada Bheemgal Village in the district, Shailesh leaves behind his grief-stricken parents and two younger sisters. Shailesh’s family and friends are reaching out for support to authorities to bring his body back to Nizamabad, while his friends in the US have started a GoFundMe campaign to support his family.