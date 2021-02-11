Degree student raped by auto driver in Ghatkesar

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A degree student was reportedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Ghatkesar on Wednesday. The youngster was allegedly kidnapped by the suspect from Nagaram around 6 pm while she was returning from college. Later, she was dragged into a nearby bush and was raped.

She was later abandoned on the road by the suspect, who fled the scene. The locals who noticed her informed the police and shifted her to a private hospital in Medipally, sources said. The Ghatkesar police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .