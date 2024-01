Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Issued 4th Summons From ED | Delhi News Today

Allegations involve policy irregularities and kickbacks in AAP's Goa campaign.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 06:07 PM

Delhi CM Kejriwal faces a fourth ED summon in a money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 excise policy. Allegations involve policy irregularities and kickbacks in AAP’s Goa campaign.