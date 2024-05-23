Two GHMC sanitation supervisors suspended

The GHMC Commissioner expressed anguish over reports of sexual harassment and warned of strict action against individuals if found guilty of sexual harassment at the workplace.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Two sanitation supervisors have been suspended following complaints over their alleged involvement in sexual harassment of a women sanitation worker in Gajularamaram circle of Kukatpally zone.

Following instructions from GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose to take strict action on the sanitation supervisors, the Zonal Commissioners on Thursday issued orders suspending P Kishan and Ch Pranay.

An investigation was conducted by the Zonal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Medical Officer at the field level and the two sanitation supervisors P. Kishan and Ch. Pranay were suspended from their duties. Ends