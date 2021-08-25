Depressed over EAMCET results, girl ends life in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Depressed over not qualifying in the EAMCET results, an 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at Shabullapur of Nampally mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

According to police, K Sneha committed suicide in her house at the village when she was alone. She completed Intermediate MPC from a private college in Nalgonda.

In a suicide note, Sneha said her parents expected that she would get a good rank in EAMCET, but she had not even qualified in the entrance test.

