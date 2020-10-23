Depressed over husband’s death, woman ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Reportedly depressed over her husband succumbing to Covid-19, a woman committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building in Neredmet on Thursday. Police said the woman T Dhanalaxmi (55) from Ambedkar Nagar in Sainikpuri who works at a super market in AS Rao Nagar was depressed since her husband Venkatesh recently contracted the virus. Her husband whose condition turned critical succumbed to the virus in the house.

“Depressed over his death, she went to the terrace of her residence and jumped from there. She fell on the ground and died after sustaining grievous bleeding injuries,” police said. On receiving information, the Neredmet police booked a case and taken up investigation.

