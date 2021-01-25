Depressed woman commits suicide in Nizamabad

According to the police, the deceased, Limbavva (44), a resident of Devakkapet village of Bheemgal mandal, was survived by her husband and three children

By | Published: 12:30 am

Nizamabad: Due to family financial problems and the poor health condition of her husband, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself at Devkkapet village of Nizamabad district on Sunday.

According to the police, Limbavva (44), a resident of Devakkapet village of Bheemgal mandal, was survived by her husband and three children. For the last few years, her husband has been bedridden due to paralysis and she had been serving him for the last two years. Her two sons were migrated to the gulf for employment.

Due to not improve in the health condition of her husband, Limbavva committed suicide by hanging herself. Police registered a case on the basis of her daughter Mounika’s complaint and began the investigation.

