Depressed woman techie kills self in Hyderabad

Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: A woman software employee allegedly died by suicide at her house in Narasimha Swamy Colony in Hydershakote at Narsingi here on Saturday. According to a suicide note purportedly written by her and found near the body, she said she was depressed with her life.

The woman, Ramya Krishna (29), was married to Gopi, also software engineer five years ago and they had two children. According to the police, Ramya Krishna was depressed after losing her father about four months ago.

She is suspected to have committed suicide in the wee hours of Saturday, with her husband finding her hanging in the bedroom in the morning. He then informed the police. Gopi also told the police that they had no disputes between them neither did they have any financial issues.

The police have booked a case and are investigating.

