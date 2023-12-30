Deputy CM Bhatti says power sector financial health alarming

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the previous BRS government of pushing the State's power sector into a deep financial crisis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the previous BRS government of pushing the State’s power sector into a deep financial crisis.

The Energy Minister, who visited Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) in Khammam district on Saturday, said during the time of bifurcation of the State, the power due was only Rs.7,259 crore, which in the next nine-and-a-half years touched Rs.81,516 crore. “It will be a herculean task for the present government to overcome the debts and put the power sector back on track,”he said.

Giving details of the power debts, he said the total debts of the power sector stood at Rs. 1,10,358 crore, out of which Rs. 28,842 crore had to be paid to the distribution companies. The previous government had spent Rs. 30,406 crore on power purchase, and power arrears to Singareni stood at Rs. 19,431 crore, whereas Genco dues stood at Rs 9,743 crore. Stating that due to the wrong policies of the previous government the State was pushed into debts, Bhatti said the financial health of the State was worrying.

Commenting on the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant and Bhadradri power plant construction costs, the Minister said both the plants were constructed by taking huge loans and that the cost of the plants escalated several times.

Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco and Transco Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Deputy Chief Minister’s Office Special Officer Krishna Bhaskar and senior officials were present.