Destination USA: All about EducationUSA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 17 July 22

EducationUSA’s eight centres in India are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Hello readers, and welcome back to the weekly column “DestinationUSA.” Today, we are going to address what EducationUSA is and what it does to assist students who wish to pursue higher education in the United States.

EducationUSA is a worldwide network of 430 advising centers in 175 countries, all helping international students get current accurate information about US higher education opportunities. EducationUSA’s eight centres in India are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Two of these are in Hyderabad.

EducationUSA provides the following resources to help students navigate the U.S. application process:

• Individual and group counseling from trained educational advisors

• Essay review and writing guidance on personal statements (SOPs)

• Sessions on the ‘5 Steps to US Study’

• Online and group sessions with officers from the US Embassy/Consulates about student visas

• Free access to reference libraries (varying availability due to Covid)

• Access to student profiles of those already studying in the US

• Sessions with university representatives

• US educational fairs, alumni fairs, and mentoring sessions

• Access to preparation material for the GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, SAT, ACT, and AP tests through our centers’ libraries

• Library computer access for college research

• US university scholarships and financial aid information

Currently, every service stated above is being provided virtually. Please contact the relevant center for more details.

There are two EducationUSA centers in Hyderabad and there are plenty of ways to get in contact:

EducationUSA at United States – India Educational Foundation (USIEF) which is a bi-national entity that manages the Fulbright Fellowships in India:

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in or hyderabad@educationusa.org

• Phone: 91 8008465712, 91 8008462712, 91 8008462560 (WhatsApp)

• Toll-free hotline: 1-800-103-1231 (10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday)

• Website: www.USIEF.org.in

EducationUSA at Y-Axis Foundation (YAF):

• Email: yaxishyderabad@educationusa.org

• Phone: 91 9000522000

• Website: https://www.yaxisfoundation.org/

The full list of weekly EducationUSA activities can be found at http://bit.ly/EdUSAIndiaEvent

If readers would like to receive notifications from EducationUSA India, please register in the sign-up link: https://bit.ly/EdUSAIndiaSignup

EducationUSA India is present on various social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The official website can be found here: https://educationusa.state.gov/. EducationUSA India also has a mobile app available which is compatible on Android and Apple devices. Follow the US Consulate General Hyderabad for regional EducationUSA announcements.