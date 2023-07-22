| Destination Usa Tips For Indian Students Traveling To The Usa In 2023

Destination USA: Tips for Indian Students Traveling to the USA in 2023

This article provides a comprehensive guide for Indian students travelling to the United States, outlining the essential items to pack and important considerations to remember.

Hyderabad: When preparing to study abroad, Indian students must plan their packing list carefully. This article provides a comprehensive guide for Indian students travelling to the United States, outlining the essential items to pack and important considerations to remember.

Understanding the Climate and Culture: Before packing, research the temperature and culture of the destination state. There is a wide range of temperatures and seasons depending on where you will be studying in the United States. Pack accordingly to ensure comfort during your stay.

Essential Clothing Items: Here’s a list of important clothing items to consider:

Thermal T-shirts

Sweatshirts

Jeans (blue/black)

Formal shirts, trousers

Thermal undergarments

Tie

Shorts/three-fourths

Track pants

Swimming trunks (if needed)

One traditional dress for festivals

Trench coat/winter jacket

Gloves, caps, socks

Double Checking Documents: Ensure you have all the documents for travel and study in the USA. Make multiple copies of the necessary paperwork and keep them in a safe place.

The list of essential document copies includes:

Passport

Visa

I-20

Airline ticket

Original mark sheets and diploma

Degree certificate + attested mark sheets

Original transcripts

Form of immunization (specific to university)

University-specific letters

Receipt of SEVIS fees

GRE copies + originals

Original TOEFL copies

Copies of the Final Year Project Report Syllabus

Carrying Prescription Drugs: Bring enough to last for the first few months if you require prescription medication. Carry the doctor’s prescription in case you run out of doses.

Consider getting essential medicines for headaches, colds, and coughs, ensuring they are legal in the country you’re relocating to.

Local Currency: While Visa and MasterCard are widely accepted, carrying some local cash is advisable. Exchange currency through airport kiosks or money exchange companies. Foreign currency cards and travellers’ checks are also available.

Electronic Gadgets: Pack essential electronic items such as cell phones, laptops, and their respective chargers. Consider bringing a universal converter for different power outlets in your destination country.

Personal Care Products: Bring personal care items that are part of your routine. Consider the availability of specific brands in the USA. Some essential personal care items include toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, shaving razors, cold cream, and deodorant.

Study Accessories: Remember stationery items necessary for your studies, such as pens, notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other required supplies, to last a few weeks.

Extra Apparel: Pack additional items like caps or beanies, towels, belts, formal shoes, sports shoes, sunglasses, socks, sweaters, jackets, and umbrellas.

Food Items: While certain items can be carried from India, consider U.S. immigration restrictions. Pack permitted food products in specified amounts. Examples include ready-to-eat pastes, rice, Maggi packets, pickles, curry powders, legumes, salt, sugar, papads, and tamarind.

What Not to Carry: Avoid carrying large bottles of liquids, culturally inappropriate clothing, books (unless necessary), excessive snacks, and expensive items like jewellery.

Planning and preparing ahead of time is crucial for a successful study abroad experience. By following this packing guide, Indian students travelling to the USA can ensure they have the essential items they need and make their transition smoother.

Remember to research the specific requirements of your university and destination to tailor your packing list accordingly.

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

