Destination USA: Tips for Indian Students Traveling to the USA in 2023

Hyderabad: When preparing to study abroad, Indian students must plan their packing list carefully. This article provides a comprehensive guide for Indian students travelling to the United States, outlining the essential items to pack and important considerations to remember.
Understanding the Climate and Culture: Before packing, research the temperature and culture of the destination state. There is a wide range of temperatures and seasons depending on where you will be studying in the United States. Pack accordingly to ensure comfort during your stay.
Essential Clothing Items: Here’s a list of important clothing items to consider:
Thermal T-shirts
Sweatshirts
Jeans (blue/black)
Formal shirts, trousers
Thermal undergarments
Tie
Shorts/three-fourths
Track pants
Swimming trunks (if needed)
One traditional dress for festivals
Trench coat/winter jacket
Gloves, caps, socks
Double Checking Documents: Ensure you have all the documents for travel and study in the USA. Make multiple copies of the necessary paperwork and keep them in a safe place.
The list of essential document copies includes:
Passport
Visa
I-20
Airline ticket
Original mark sheets and diploma
Degree certificate + attested mark sheets
Original transcripts
Form of immunization (specific to university)
University-specific letters
Receipt of SEVIS fees
GRE copies + originals
Original TOEFL copies
Copies of the Final Year Project Report Syllabus
Carrying Prescription Drugs: Bring enough to last for the first few months if you require prescription medication. Carry the doctor’s prescription in case you run out of doses.
Consider getting essential medicines for headaches, colds, and coughs, ensuring they are legal in the country you’re relocating to.
Local Currency: While Visa and MasterCard are widely accepted, carrying some local cash is advisable. Exchange currency through airport kiosks or money exchange companies. Foreign currency cards and travellers’ checks are also available.
Electronic Gadgets: Pack essential electronic items such as cell phones, laptops, and their respective chargers. Consider bringing a universal converter for different power outlets in your destination country.
Personal Care Products: Bring personal care items that are part of your routine. Consider the availability of specific brands in the USA. Some essential personal care items include toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, shaving razors, cold cream, and deodorant.
Study Accessories: Remember stationery items necessary for your studies, such as pens, notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other required supplies, to last a few weeks.
Extra Apparel: Pack additional items like caps or beanies, towels, belts, formal shoes, sports shoes, sunglasses, socks, sweaters, jackets, and umbrellas.
Food Items: While certain items can be carried from India, consider U.S. immigration restrictions. Pack permitted food products in specified amounts. Examples include ready-to-eat pastes, rice, Maggi packets, pickles, curry powders, legumes, salt, sugar, papads, and tamarind.
What Not to Carry: Avoid carrying large bottles of liquids, culturally inappropriate clothing, books (unless necessary), excessive snacks, and expensive items like jewellery.
Planning and preparing ahead of time is crucial for a successful study abroad experience. By following this packing guide, Indian students travelling to the USA can ensure they have the essential items they need and make their transition smoother.
Remember to research the specific requirements of your university and destination to tailor your packing list accordingly.
– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad
Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx
• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560
• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org