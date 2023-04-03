DevaRaaja song from Baby movie in Arya Dhayal’s voice is magical

DevaRaaja is the second single from the upcoming romantic drama in Telugu with the title Baby

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: DevaRaaja is the second single from the upcoming romantic drama in Telugu with the title Baby. The film is well known to the Telugu audience with its first single, Oo Rendu Prema Meghaalila, which hit more than 20 million views on different music platforms.

The song takes us back in time to the days of our first love. After giving such a blockbuster melody, the makers of Baby have released the second single,DevaRaaja, today.

DevaRaaja is another sample of the wide range of musical skills of Vijai Bulganin. The tune was completely set in classic style yet fused with a bit of a western touch. Arya Dhayal is the queen of the song with her magical vocals. This is the first ever Telugu song for Arya Dhayal, and she totally nailed it.

It looks like her vocals are purely flowing like a waterfall from her heart into the audience’s ears. The musical notes in particular, sung by Arya Dhayal towards the end of the song, are pure bliss to hear.

Kalyan Chakravarthy, the lyricist of the song, needs similar appreciation. And of course, Vijai Bulganin is the hero of this song. DevaRaaja also features Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s transformation from a rural school student to a modern girl in the city. Of course, the song has a bit of a surprise for the audience at the end.

Baby is written and directed by Sai Rajesh, the maker of the award-winning film Colour Photo. SKN produced the film under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. Anand Deverakonda is the lead actor in the film. Viraj Ashwin played an important role. The film’s music rights are with Sony Music Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.