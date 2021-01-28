Developed Yadadri temple will mesmerise devotees: Prashanth Reddy

Prashanth Reddy also inquired with officials about the status of works and instructed them to expedite all the works.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister of Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, once completely developed, would mesmerise people and this was possible only due to the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister, accompanied by Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, YTDA Vice-Chairman Kishan Rao and temple Executive Officer N Geetha, inspected the development works of the temple pond (Pushkarini), Deeksha complex, Kalyana Katta, presidential suites and villas on Peddagutta, which have taken up as a part of the temple town development.

Prashanth Reddy also inquired with officials about the status of works and instructed them to expedite all the works. He said that the works on 14 VIP suites had already been completed and the Pushkarani works would be completed within 15 days. He said the ring road would also be completed soon.

Stating that the welfare schemes and developmental projects taken up by the Chief Minister had emerged as role model for other States in the country, the Minister said compensation would be paid to people whose lands were acquired for the Ring Road. He also sought the people’s cooperation in the development of the temple town.

