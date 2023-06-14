Development attracting filmmakers to make movies in Telangana: KTR

The Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana's villages had become role models to the nation under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Rajanna-Siricilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said film directors were showing interest to make movies in Telangana, unlike earlier, when many preferred the Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Filmmakers were now coming to Telangana to make their movies only because of the development in Telangana during the last nine years, he said.

Stating that a lot of development was taking place in rural areas, the Minister said Telangana’s villages had become role models to the nation under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Telangana, which constitutes only three percent of the Indian population, has secured 30 percent of the national awards announced by the Centre for villages. Telangana’s towns too won 25 percent of the national awards, he said.

Tanks, ponds, rivers, rivulets and other water bodies were overflowing even in the mid-summer. Parched lands had become green fields because of the will of the Chief Minister. When seen from a helicopter while traveling to the district, Telangana appeared like a pot full of water as Kondapochamma Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, the Gouravelli project and Mid Manair were brimming with water, he said during a visit to Yellareddypet on Wednesday.

The Minister also said the Chief Minister would inaugurate the Malkapeta reservoir within 20 days, with which the water problems of Yellareddypet area would be solved. He also thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy for responding positively to develop the oldest temple in Sircilla by TTD.

