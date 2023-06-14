Top priority given to spiritual activities in Telangana: KTR

KTR was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for the renovation and reconstruction works of the Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was probably the only political leader in the country who had openly declared that he followed his faith and performed yagams on a large scale. He stated that top priority was being given to spiritual activities in Telangana under the Chandrashekhar Rao government.

He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for the renovation and reconstruction works of the Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sircilla along with TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday. The TTD will be spending Rs.2 crore to construct the sanctum sanctorum and a Kalyana Mandapam at the temple.

“Whether it is performing yagams or reconstruction of the Yadadri temple, from building the Kaleshwaram project to transforming agriculture in Telangana, the Chief Minister has realised them all,” the Minister said, adding that he had shown a glimpse of the development in Telangana to the TTD chairman while they were on the way from Hyderabad to Sircilla.

The Minister said an inclusive and comprehensive development was being taken up in Telangana which was surging ahead on all fronts. He also thanked YV Subba Reddy for sanctioning Rs.2 crore for the temple construction and also assuring to consider the requests from the temple trustees in developing the ‘Garbhalaya’ of the temple on the lines of the Tirumala temple.

