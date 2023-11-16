Development of Telangana possible only with KCR: MP Vaddiraju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Large number of Congress workers joined BRS in the presence of the constituency in-charge MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: As many as 1,000 Congress workers from different municipal divisions of Kothagudem joined BRS in the presence of the constituency in-charge MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that voting for the BRS Kothagudem Assembly candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao would be like voting for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The vote would be wasted if cast for AIFB candidate Jalaham Venkata Rao or CPI candidate K Sambasiva Rao. Ravichandra alleged that if Venkata Rao was elected he would not be available for people in Kothagudem. CPI candidate Sambasiva Rao, was a selfish person who pledged a party with a great history to the Congress party for the sake of just one seat.

If BRS candidate Venkateswara Rao won, the constituency would be developed with the support from the Chief Minister along with the entire State. The party leader Adavelli Krishna and others were present.