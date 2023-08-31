Development works will ensure my victory: MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy

BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy is confident of winning the Narsampet Assembly constituency for a second time

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:14 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

BRS MLA from Narsampet Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. Photo: Merugu Prathap.

Warangal: BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy is confident of winning the Narsampet Assembly constituency for a second time, citing a series of development projects as the driving force. In an interview with Telangana Today, the MLA highlights the progress in the Narsampet constituency since Telangana‘s formation.

Q: What development works have you undertaken in the constituency?

Ans: One of the significant projects is bringing Godavari River water to Pakhal Lake via Ramappa Lake. This project is providing irrigation for over 30,000 acres for a second crop under the Pakhal Lake. The project cost Rs.325 crore. While 35,000 acres have been stabilized under the Rangaya Cheruvu in the constituency, power substations increased from 13 to 30, and pilot projects like PNG supply to homes have been launched, benefiting 6,000 connections in the Narsampet town. A medical college, a 450-bed hospital, a critical care unit with a total of Rs.165 crore, and a horticulture research centre were sanctioned, while a unique farm mechanisation pilot project received Rs 75 crore for equipment recently. Residential schools, colleges, and an outer ring road (ORR) were also approved.

Q: What’s your agenda for the next election?

Ans: My party’s agenda is my agenda. I aim to establish the horticulture research centre at the earliest at Kannaraopet where 54 acres of land have been already identified for this purpose and ensure BT or CC road connections for every thanda and village. Many roads have been widened or rebuilt, improving infrastructure.

Q: What contributes to your success?

Ans: Major projects like the Pakhal and Ramappa link project, repaired SRSP canals, renovated tanks and ponds under Mission Kakatiya, check dams, and bridges, and improved infrastructure have positively impacted farmers. Narsampet town development, costing Rs 50 crore including a state-of-the-art auditorium, further enhances the constituency growth prospects. Besides, government schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak and Aasara pensions will ensure my victory.

Q: Have you started your poll campaign?

Ans: I’m currently engaged with the people, ensuring that the State government’s assistance to farmers hit by rains reaches them. We have already distributed Rs 45 crore as crop compensation here. My official campaign is yet to begin. I believe my work and the BRS rule will determine my victory.

Q: Any appeal to the voters?

Ans: I urge voters to compare Narsampet’s development under my leadership with the past. Don’t be swayed by empty promises and vote to secure further progress under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.