Development works will ensure win in GHMC polls: Chandanagar TRS candidate

Hyderabad: TRS candidate for Chandanagar division Manjula Raghunath Reddy intensified her campaign after performing prayers along with Chief Whip Arekapudi Gandhi at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. She campaigned in Chandanagar, Tara Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Indira Nagar colonies and said Minister KT Rama Rao is spearheading the election campaign under the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“The campaign by KT Rama Rao has galvanised the party workers and leaders and also the people across the city,” she said. Manjula expressed confidence that she would emerge victorious in the ensuing polls banking on the development that took place in the division in the past five years.

