Devotees in large numbers visit Kaleshwaram temple

Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Zilla Parishad chairperson Jakku Sriharshini has offered clothes at the Kaleshwaram temple.

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Warangal: Devotees in large numbers thronged Shiva temples including the famous Kaleshwara Muktheeshwara temple, Thousand Pillar temple, Kuravi Veerabhadra Swamy temple in erstwhile Warangal district on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festivities on Thursday.

While Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda, Dornakal MLA Redya Naik visited the Kuravi temple. Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Zilla Parishad chairperson Jakku Sriharshini has offered clothes at the Kaleshwaram temple. After taking holy dip in the Triveni Sangagam, the devotees visited the Kaleshwaram temple on the bank of Godavari River.

Dayakar Rao said that Maha Shivaratri is said to be the Kalyanam day of Lord Shiva and Parvathi and this day is considered as the most sacred by the Shiva devotees. Devotees performed special pujas at the Siddeshwara Temple in Hanamkonda

Later in the evening, ‘Kalyanam’ was performed amidst chanting from Vedas and donors were Arjun Reddy and Vaddiraju Venkateshwarlu. KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and others participated. Several programmes including Kuchipudi dance by Parameshwar and his team and Bodige Laxminarayana, Bharatanatyam by Taduri Renuka and her team for the devotees who prefer to be awake through the night.

Police bandobast has been extensively made under the supervision of the CI Chandrasekhar Vaidya, Medical Services by the DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi besides services by the NSS volunteers under the supervision of KU NSS Programme Coordinator Dr Jyothi. Puja was performed by chief priest Gangu Upendra Sharma. Meanwhile, LG Company supplied mineral water bottles free of cost to the devotees at Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanamkonda.

Warangal Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar along with his wife conducted Abhishekam at Palakurthy Someshwara temple in Jangaon district. Meanwhile, police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities at all the temple.