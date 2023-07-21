DGP encourages officers to serve community with courage and empathy

In a teleconference, he asked the police personnel to anticipate situations and plan in tandem with other departments to avert them.

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:30 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In the wake of relentless rains in Telangana, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar appreciated the field officers’ hard work and encouraged the department to further assist citizens with all rainfall-related emergencies.

“Friends, these are challenging times for the community we serve and they expect professionalism, courage, and empathy from each one of us individually and collectively,” he said.

He stressed on entrusting responsibility to carefully chosen police officers and creating a robust feedback mechanism. He also encouraged officers to use social media platforms to create awareness. “I am fully confident that each one of you will rise to the occasion and show exemplary leadership qualities,” he added.

Telangana DGP plans to have periodic teleconferences with officers to receive feedback and concentrate on the expected flood situation in the State.