Dhanush’s ‘SIR’ movie is now streaming on OTT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Dhanush entertained the Telugu audience recently with the film ‘SIR’, his first film directly in Telugu. The film was also released in Tamil with the title Vaathi. Venky Atluri is the director of the film. Dhanush set a record with ‘SIR’ by collecting more than 100 crores on his debut direct film in Telugu. ‘SIR’ collected 118 crores at the box office worldwide. After entertaining the audience in theaters, it’s time for the ‘SIR’ movie show at home on OTT.

‘SIR’ is currently streaming on Netflix OTT platform in multiple languages. The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. As soon as the film started streaming, it went trending on Netflix.

‘SIR’ is a period action drama in which Dhanush played the role of Bala sir, a junior maths lecturer in a government college. The film completely revolves around the importance of quality education for all children, despite their financial status, class, etc. Dhanush is phenomenal as Bala sir. Samyuktha Menon played the female lead. Samuthirakani is seen as the antagonist.

‘SIR’ is directed by Venky Atluri. Sithara Entertainment produced the film. Fortune Four Cinemas is also associated with the production. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

Dhanush will also be seen in another Telugu film soon, this time under the direction of Shekar Kammula. This film is going to be bilingual (Telugu and Tamil) and will have a direct Telugu release.