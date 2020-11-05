Dharani gets 5.84 lakh hits since Nov 2

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Dharani, the one-stop portal for land transactions and issues, has recorded 5.84 lakh hits since November 2, the day it went live after its formal launch by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on October 29.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited the Dharani Control Room established at the BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday, said 2,622 registrations were completed earning Rs 7.77 crore for the State exchequer in the past four days. Over 5,971 slots were booked using the portal while 6,239 people paid the amount.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the functioning of the portal, said a 100-member team at the control room would respond to any technical glitch that occurred anywhere in the State. The working of the portal was also being monitored by the IG, Stamps and Registrations, Seshadri. Somesh expressed satisfaction over the working of the portal so far.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary reviewed the working of Dharani with District Collectors through a teleconference. He directed them to initiate all the steps required to manage the portal efficiently and transparently. He also advised them not to use any discretion while discharging their duties and warned of stern action against anyone shirking away from their responsibilities. He also pointed out that work on the slots booked for a particular day must be completed the same day.

