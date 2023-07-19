Dharani-Mallesh, Deekshita dominate second day of Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championships

Dharani and Mallesh duo of YCH Telangana and NBSC Goa respectively secured top spot with 9 points in the Under-19 International 420 Class category

Hyderabad: Telangana girl Dharani Laveti with partner Vadla Mallesh, and Deekshita Komaravelly dominated the second day of the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championships in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Dharani and Mallesh duo of YCH Telangana and NBSC Goa respectively secured top spot with 9 points in the Under-19 International 420 Class category.

Deekshita, also of YCH Telangana, finished first with 28 points in the Under-15 Optimistic Class Girls division. Meanwhile, Eklavya Batham of NSS Madhya Pradesh raced to the top ahead of Sharanya Yadav and Aakash Tangai of NBSC Goa and Trishna Mysore in the U-15 Optimist Class boys category.

Results: U-15 Optimist Class Girls: 1. Deekshita Komaravelly (Telangana/YCH) 28 Points, 2. Shagun Jha (Madhya Pradesh/NSS) 63 Points, 3. Shreya Krishna (Tamilnadu/TNSA) 74 Points; U-19 International 420 Class: 1. Dharani Laveti-Vadla Mallesh (Telangana/YCH-Goa/NBSC) 9 Points, 2.Nancy Rai-Aniraj Sendhav (Madhya Pradesh/NSS) 11 Points, 3.Vidyanshi Mishra-Manish Sharma (Madhya Pradesh/NSS) 21 Points; U-15 Optimist Class Boys: 1. Eklavya Batham (Madhya Pradesh/NSS) 9 Points, 2. Sharanya Yadav (NBSC/Goa)18 Points, 3. Aakash Tangai (Mysore/Trishna) 41 Points.

