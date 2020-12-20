Dharani portal: Agri registrations made easy, swift

Rescheduling of slot bookings also made available for applicants

Hyderabad: Nine new modules have been made live on the unique Dharani portal, even as efforts are on to deploy seven other modules to provide better services and streamline agriculture property registrations in the State. As on Sunday, around 66,614 transactions were completed against 89,851 slot bookings made on Dharani website, earning Rs 106.15 crore for the State ex-chequer.

The nine modules which were made live include deed registrations pertaining to sale deeds (six sub-deeds), gift deeds (10 sub-deeds), succession deeds, partition deeds and mortgage (eight sub-deeds). Further, the rescheduling of slots also has been made available providing the much-needed relief to the applicants.

Special module for agency areas

A special module has been made live for agency areas for registration of properties in Land Transfer Regulations (LTRs) areas to protect the interests of tribals. Accordingly, around 483 applications were received where 391 applications were processed and 346 forms were approved. A total of 253 registrations have been completed in LTR areas. Further, a simple as well as transparent and non-discretionary system of Non-Agricultural Land Act (NALA) conversion has been started where 365 applications were received for 545 acres and a fee of Rs 49.15 lakh has been paid.

To facilitate mutation of agricultural properties against transactions carried out prior to the Dharani portal launch, the authorities have launched the Pending Mutations module. About Rs 3.57 crore has been paid towards mutation fee against 18,199 applications received so far. The district collectors have been entrusted with the powers to give online approvals for the same to be executed by the Tahsildars concerned.

The authorities concerned also tested several other modules for deployment including the bankers module for mortgage as well as create and remove charge on the lands. Another module enabling people to upload details of court cases against certain lands where the District Collector will have the facility to block or unblock lands for registration.

Catering to the needs of NRIs from the State, a workflow module has been developed enabling NRIs to apply for Pattadar Passbooks. Upon obtaining approval from the District Collector, the Tahsildar will issue the passbooks. While another module is being tested for printing and dispatch of passbooks to the land owners on a weekly basis, a cadastral maps module to view village maps and survey number-wise sub-divisions on the Dharani portal will be tested.

