Telangana: Dharani portal clocks two years, registers 2.81 lakh gift deeds

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:22 AM, Fri - 4 November 22

Dharani Portal registered two years of operation, registering 2.81 lakh Gift Deeds, succession rights for 1.80 lakh persons and 9.16 crore hits.

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the Dharani Portal registered two years of operation, registering 2.81 lakh Gift Deeds, succession rights for 1.80 lakh persons and 9.16 crore hits. Since inception on November 2, 2020, a whopping 11.24 lakh transactions have been performed and 3.16 lakh grievances pertaining to land disputes have been addressed.

Following the successful operations, many State governments are examining the services extended through Dharani, besides exploring the possibilities of replicating the portal.

Prior to the launch of Dharani, transactions were performed only at the 141 Sub Registrar Offices located across the State. After the launch of Dharani, registrations are now being performed at the 574 mandal headquarters, besides getting the registration services closer to the doorsteps of citizens, officials said.

Earlier, after registration, people had to run from pillar to post for mutation updates in the revenue records. Now, the mutation is performed instantaneously and e- Pattadar passbooks are shared within seconds through SMS to the citizens. The physical pattadar passbooks equipped with 18 security features are delivered by post to the landowners within a week.

Till date, the Dharani portal has recorded 9.16 crore hits and over 26 lakh transactions have been completed. More importantly, Dharani has facilitated in addressing several long-pending grievances. About 2.97 lakh cases, where in registrations were performed long back but failed to complete the mutations, have been solved using this platform.

The State government has resolved 3.16 lakh grievances on specific land matters. So far, 11.24 lakh sale transactions were completed through Dharani. The portal has instilled new confidence among the farmers and NRIs, who are now assured about the security of their lands, officials said.

Dharani contains information on 1.54 crore acres of agricultural land related to 70 lakh pattadars. These people have been receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits without any hassle, they said, adding that all government lands, Endowments lands, Wakf lands etc were auto-locked and no transactions were performed pertaining to these lands.