Different departments pitching in to help job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:32 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: With the State government announcing recruitment to 80,039 vacancies, different departments have pitched in to help the aspirants crack the government jobs. From Police to BC Welfare, SC, ST and Minorities welfare, all the departments have extended coaching to aspirants free of cost which, otherwise, would cost the candidates in lakhs in the private coaching centres.

The Police department has already commenced a free pre-recruitment training programme for both Sub-Inspector of Police and Police Constables posts in different Commissionerates and districts. Along with physical training, the department is coaching the police job aspirants for the written examinations. The job aspirants are also being provided required study material and accommodation.

Similarly, the Welfare departments have initiated the free coaching for police jobs and Group I, II, III and IV posts. The BC Welfare department has decided to train 1.25 lakh aspirants from 33 districts. The training will be provided in three modes — physical classes, hybrid (online and offline), and online only mode. A total of 50,000 candidates each will be coached in the online and hybrid, and another 25,000 candidates in physical mode in the BC Study Circles in the State.

The SC Welfare department has announced free coaching to scheduled castes eligible youth for both police jobs and Group posts. Likewise, the ST Welfare department, too, launched free coaching for various recruitments to eligible youth from SC community.

Apart from government departments, the State universities have also pitched in to train students for government jobs. In fact, six conventional universities have established coaching centres on the campuses to coach students for police and Group posts. This free coaching for competitive exams in the universities was recently launched by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.