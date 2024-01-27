| Dig Sib Asks Officials To Take Steps For Smooth Conduct Of Parliament Polls

DIG (SIB) B Sumathi advised officials to take preliminary measures to prevent any untoward incidents from happening in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

DIG (SIB) B Sumathi held a review meeting with the district police officers at Sarapaka in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: DIG (SIB) B Sumathi held a review meeting with the district police officers at Sarapaka in the district and asked officials to take steps for smooth conduct of Parliament elections

She enquired with SP B Rohith Raju about the current situation in the district. She advised officials to take preliminary measures to prevent any untoward incidents from happening in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

The police officers working in the Maoist-affected areas have to be vigilant by collecting information on the movements of Maoists from time to time. Check posts should be set up on the district borders and continuous checks should be carried out, Sumathi noted.

The district police have to coordinate with the CRPF forces to make the Parliament elections a success, she added. SIB SP B Rajesh, CRPF 81 Bn commandant Manish Kumar Meena, CRPF 141 Bn commandant Ritesh Thakur, Kothagudem OSD T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and others were present.