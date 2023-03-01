Digital Expert Aditi Jain, debunks common myths in digital marketing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: The digital marketing field is constantly evolving, with new technologies and platforms emerging every day. However, with rapid change also comes the spread of misconceptions and myths. These myths can be harmful for individuals who are aspiring for a career in this field, leading them down the wrong path and causing them to miss out on key opportunities. Aditi Jain, a well-respected content creator, digital media trainer, and founder of two successful brands, has encountered these myths in her own career and has dedicated her time to debunking them.

Aditi Jain, a well-known content creator, digital media trainer and the founder of two successful brands, recently spoke about the myths that exist in the digital marketing field. With her extensive experience and knowledge, Aditi has been able to refute these misconceptions and offer her thoughts on what truly drives success in this industry.

One of the myths Aditi talked about was that “digital marketing is easy and anyone can do it”. She said that while the tools and techniques used in digital marketing are easily accessible, it takes strategic thinking, high creativity and immense hard work to come up with effective campaigns. “There is a misconception that digital marketing is all about posting on social media. However, that is just a minuscule part of it,” said Aditi. “It involves knowing the target audience and its expectations, designing a clear message, and analyzing data to make decisions that drive results.”

Another myth Aditi discussed was that a large social media following automatically equates to success. “It is not just about the number of followers, but about how you engage them,” she said. Aditi highlighted the importance of having a relevant and meaningfully engaged audience. She said that engagement leads to higher conversions and a better return on investment.

Aditi also spoke about the myth that digital marketing is all about promoting products. While promotion is a key aspect of digital marketing, Aditi believes it’s crucial to build a strong brand and provide value to the target audience.

Aditi emphasized that these myths can greatly affect those who aspire for a career in the field. She says that debunking these myths in digital marketing is crucial. In her courses, she focuses on these aspects and helps her students know about the true secrets of digital marketing success. She also helps them to look beyond the myths and follow a sustainable path to the digital success of the business.