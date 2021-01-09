Direct flight from Hyderabad to Chicago next week

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Even as Air India began its non-stop flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru on Saturday, Hyderabad is looking forward to the national airlines beginning its first direct flight connecting the United States to the city in another four days.

Air India’s first direct flight from Chicago to Hyderabad, AI-108, is slated to take off from Chicago on January 13, and will be operating every Wednesday, leaving Chicago at 9.30 pm local time to reach Hyderabad at around 1.40 am, as per initial indications.

The Boeing 777LR aircraft, according to airline sources will be flying to Chicago from Hyderabad for the first time on January 15, and will operate once a week every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 12.50 pm to reach Chicago at 6.05 pm (local time).

According to sources in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with a seat capacity of 238 (8 First Class + 35 Business Class + 195 Economy Class) would be serving the route. Though the Bengaluru-San Francisco flight is making history with an all-women cockpit crew, there is no confirmation yet on the crew for the Hyderabad-Chicago flight.

Hyderabad-USA-Hyderabad has been the largest unserved passenger Origin & Destination market between India and the US, with a potential of over 7,00,000 passengers annually. Hyderabad is a gateway to South & Central India, and is a preferred and the largest transit hub, airport sources said, adding that with the city offering convenient proximity for passengers from nearby cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal and Tirupati, there would be an additional demand of about 2,20,000 passengers annually.

