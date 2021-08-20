Dismantled Kakatiya monument in Nalgonda cries for attention

Friday, August 20, 2021
TelanganaNalgondaDismantled Kakatiya monument in Nalgonda cries for attention

By Telangana Today
Published: 20th Aug 2021 6:01 pm
Kakatiya monument
Dr. E. Sivanagireddy -Sthapathi , an archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation visited the dismantled Kakatiya monument here in Nalgonda on Friday.

Hyderabad: A Kakatiya monument built in 13th century AD, which was dismantled a decade ago due to the expansion of National Highway at Inupamula village in Kethepalli mandal, Nalgonda district, awaits for reconstruction.

Dr. E. Sivanagireddy -Sthapathi , an archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, visited the stack of the dismembered temple stones on Friday following requests of the villagers.

According to him, the temple known as Pachala Parvatiswara Swamy temple, which received regular worship centuries together, is now found scattered in pieces.

The temple was dismantled by experienced Silpis from Jetprole village in Mahabubnagar district with a view to reconstruct it with the funds given by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as compensation, he said. It is learnt that funds earmarked for its reconstruction are available with the Endowments department.

Dr. Reddy expresses concern over losing the numbering done on each stone after which the stones of different layers could not be identified properly during the reconstruction. He appealed the authorities concerned to take up reconstruction of the historical monument to preserve for posterity.

Inupamula sarpanch J Venkatareddy, Temple committee chairman G Satyanarayana, historian Dr. D. Suyakumar, heritage activist R. Dasarathareddy, and trustees of the temples participated in the visit of the historical structure.

Latest News

