Dissent continues in Congress in Adilabad

Dissent continues in Adilabad Congress unit over allocation of tickets to newcomers ahead of the Telangana assembly polls

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 05:29 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Adilabad: Dissent continues in the Congress party’s Adilabad district unit over allocation of tickets to newcomers ahead of the November 30 polls.

DCC president Sajid Khan, aspirant Gandrath Sujatha and former agriculture market committee chairman Sanjeeva Reddy resigned from their posts in protest of the party’s move to field Kandi Srinivas Reddy from Adilabad segment on Monday. They announced that they would field Sanjeeva Reddy as an independent candidate.

The leaders came forward to quit the party together after Srinivas Reddy, an NRI, joined the Congress from the BJP a few months back and was given a ticket. Sujatha, who stood in second in the 2018 election, was denied the ticket while Sajid Khan and Reddy were seniors working for the party for quite long in the district.

Interestingly, there are reports that the Congress is dilly-dallying over issuing the B-form to Vannela Ashok, who was announced as the party candidate from Boath. Aspirants Naresh Jadhav and Gajender are learned to have met top leaders and requested to consider their applications recently. However, supporters of Ashok cautioned that they would launch a protest against the party if the B-form was not given to Ashok.

The supporters allege that the Congress was delaying the B-form to Ashok as he was a tribal. They alleged that certain leaders from Boath were hatching a conspiracy against him.

The crisis is likely to leave an adverse impact on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy‘s tour to Adilabad on November 8.

Meanwhile, Chennur ticket aspirants Dr Raja Ramesh and former minister Boda Janardhan have resigned from the party opposing Vivek Venkataswamy’s candidature. They declared that they would extend their support to BRS candidate Balka Suman.

Also Read Congress campaign receives lukewarm response in Nalgonda