Dissenting Congress leaders meet in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

A group of seniors leaders belonging to the Congress party resolves to work together to bring back glory of the outfit, in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: A group of dissenting senior leaders of the Congress party and from several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district met here on Friday, with TPCC general secretary Gomasa Srinivas leading them.

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting included former minister Gaddam Vinod, KV Prathap, Mutte Sattaiah, Dr Neelakanteshwar Rao and Vodnala Srinivas of Mancherial, K Vishwaprasad and Marsakola Saraswathi from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Bharath Chowhan of Khanapur and Ade Gajender from Boath.

They vowed to work together in the forthcoming polls and to revive the Congress in the erstwhile Adilabad district, once considered its bastion.

The group said certain leaders of the party were projecting some others as the party’s official candidates from different Assembly constituencies, which was creating confusion among the public.

They regretted that their views were not considered. They also resolved to thwart efforts of a section of leaders who were trying to cash in on the polls by promoting new entrants.