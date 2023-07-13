BRS asks Congress to implement 24 hour power supply in Karnataka

During the Congress rule in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, power was supplied for only six hours and farmers had to spent sleepless nights in their fields, said Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: Demanding TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to tender apologies to farmers for his remark that 24 hour free power supply was unnecessary, BRS Hyderabad in-charge Dasoju Sravan asked the Congress to implement 24 hour free power supply in Karnataka, Rajasthan and other Congress-ruled States.

The TPCC president’s remark humiliated small and marginal farmers in the State. During the Congress rule in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, power was supplied for only six hours and farmers had to spent sleepless nights in their fields. Many died by suicide and about 1,400 died due to electric shocks, he said displaying copies of different media reports.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had turned farming from distress into a remunerative profession through the 24 hour free power supply initiative. On the contrary, the TPCC president alleged that only 12 hours of power was being supplied and if that was the case, how did Telangana emerge as the Annapurna of the nation, he asked at a press conference here on Thursday.

“Revanth Reddy’s native district of Mahabubnagar, which was known for drought, turned fertile. Yet, he has turned a blind eye to the development,” Sravan said, adding that the Congress leader should desist from making baseless allegations and prove his charges, if any with evidences.

The people had expected Revanth Reddy to take his words back and apologise to the people. However, he continued to mislead the people with false statements and abusing the Chief Minister, which was highly unacceptable, Sravan said.

Countering the TPCC president’s comments that State government was constructing power plants at Bhadradri Kothagudem and Yadadri against the Centre’s advice, the BRS leader said the Chief Minister was executing the projects to ensure Telangana’s self-reliance. In future, if there was any crisis in power supply, these plants would come in handy, he said, adding that the TPCC president was still dancing to tunes of N Chandrababu Naidu and recalled that Revanth Reddy was against the formation of the State and had even abused students and youth for participating in agitations.