District Gravity, a perfect place for thrill seekers in Hyderabad

The adventure park includes unique facilities like three-level rope course, zip line, human slingshot, paintball, bull ride, bungee, mud run, tarzan track and multi-activity tower.

Hyderabad: Is the adventure junkie in you longing to come out? If yes, then District Gravity in Shamirpet is just the right place to let it. With over 50 adventurous activities, it is a perfect place to bring out that thrill seeker in you.

This adventure park includes some unique adventure facilities like Giant Swing, Go Karting, and others. It offers different packages to suit your requirements and is open on all days from 9 am to 6 pm.

This place has something for everyone including kids and youngsters. From indoor games like pool table and Ludo to outdoor games like cricket and archery, the list of activities is quite long. “Our main attractions are gutsy activities like Human Slingshot, Paintball and Zip Line. We also have a three level rope course, Bull Ride, Bungee, Mud Run, Tarzan track and multi-activity tower. Our Zip Line and Chicane Circuit are one of India”s longest,” says a member from District Gravity.

Giant Swing, an activity that is rarely available in the city, oscillates here from a height of 50 ft. It is a two-seater priced at Rs 400 plus GST. Maximum weight should be less than 100 kg and minimum age should be 12 years.

Introducing a fun yet messy concept, is their Mud Run. A 200-metre circuit with multiple obstacles that give a dose of endurance and fun is ideal activity for teams. For this, shoes are a must and it is priced at Rs 8,000 for a maximum of 10 participants.

The Zip Line course here is 60 feet high for 500 metres. Priced at Rs 750 plus GST per one person, the minimum weight should be more than 35 kg and waist size should be between 27 to 47 inches to participate.

In case you want to take a break from all the adrenalin rush, visit their pool paradise in the green acres a few steps away. Designed aesthetically, it is a perfect spot to sit and relax and has a section dedicated to kids along with a pool bridge and rain dance area.

Ideal for a great bonding time with friends and family, District Gravity also has tailored modules for team activities making it an ideal outing destination for school and corporates. The basic package is Rs 599 plus taxes and the specialised packages range around Rs 1500 plus taxes.

