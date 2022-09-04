Hyderabad: Cab driver attacked, asked to chant religious slogans

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: A cab driver was allegedly attacked by a group of persons and asked to chant religious slogans linked to the other community.

Lateefuddin of Chandrayangutta told the police that he had come to Alkapuri in Narsingi to pick up a passenger when he was chased allegedly by six persons on three motorcycles into the interiors and caught.

Also Read Body of unidentified man found at Kukatpally

“After dragging me out of the car, they attacked me and asked me to chant slogans belonging to their religion. I left behind the car and ran away from the spot. My vehicle was damaged by them with big boulders,” he alleged.

Lateefuddin approached the Narsingi police station on Sunday afternoon along with MBT party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan and made a written complaint. The Narsingi police stated that the police received information at about 4.23 am from Dial 100 and a team immediately enquired about the issue, took complaint and a case is registered. Teams have been deployed to identify and track down the culprits at the earliest.