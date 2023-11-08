DK, PK nothing before BRS’s AK-47: Harish Rao

Stating that the Congress and BJP were working against the formation of Telangana earlier, the Minister said both the parties were still conspiring against Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:29 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar (DK) and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (PK) were no competition for the AK-47 of the BRS, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that the Congress and BJP were working against the formation of Telangana earlier, the Minister said both the parties were still conspiring against Telangana. The people of Telangana must be careful about such forces since the the State would lose the way in progress if they voted such forces into power.

Speaking to news reporters on Wednesday after examining arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Gajwel to file his nominations on Thursday, Harish Rao said there was no leader equal to the Chief Minister in Telangana.

However, some people were contesting against Chandrashekhar Rao just to enhance their own stature.