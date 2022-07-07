DME appointment: Telangana High Court issues notice to Govt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Department of Medical Education in the state for continuing with Dr Ramesh Reddy as the in charge Director of Medical Education. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Dr Narender Kumar complaining about the long continuance of the present incumbent in office. He complained that Dr Ramesh Reddy was appointed on an ad hoc matter in 2017 when there was no seniority list of professors. Later due to court decision a final seniority list of all professors was prepared in 2021 and based on that promotions to the post of Additional Directors were issued. In that list, Dr Narender Kumar was standing at No.2 whereas Dr Ramesh Reddy was at No.10. The petitioner pointed out that the next post was that of Director of Medical Education for which the feeder category was Additional Directors of Medical Education, Principles of Medical Colleges and Superintendent of Teaching General Hospitals. He complained that as per rule Dr Ramesh Reddy did not come even within the zone of consideration but yet was being continued which is contrary to Rules and Medical Guidelines. The judge will continue to hear the matter after two weeks.

Writ appeal dismissed

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda on Thursday dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Telangana government stating that a licence is required from the forest department for a wood-based industries to run its business. The said appeal was filed against an order of a single judge permitting Anil Wood PAC industry to run his business of furniture manufacturing without obtaining any licence from the forest department. Originally the said industry filed a writ plea against the order of the forest department in seizing and sealing its factory unit on the ground of not obtaining a licence from the forest department, though they had obtained a NOC. A single judge set aside the said order against which the present appeal was filed.