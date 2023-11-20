‘Do not accept friend request on social media from unknown persons’

The warning comes amid rising complaints that money was extorted from people after trapping them by showing obscenity on WhatsApp or Facebook messenger video calls in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar has asked people not to accept friend requests from unknown persons sent through various social media platforms.

The warning comes amid rising complaints that money was extorted from people after trapping them by showing obscenity on WhatsApp or Facebook messenger video calls in the State.

The Police Commissioner stated that people should not accept any unknown friend requests through social media such as messages, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) and other social media platforms. Under no circumstances should one share their OTPs with other persons, he warned.

“The culprits show nude images on video calls and take screenshots or videos of the victim watching this. The screenshot will be sent to the victim and money will be sought. Fearing humiliation, most people pay but then demands will be made for more money. If the victim refuses to pay the money, then the images will be sent to the relatives or friends via WhatsApp or Facebook messenger,”he cautioned.

If anyone has been cheated on social media, they can call the cybercrime toll free number 1930. Or log on to www.cybercrime.gov.in and report, he informed.