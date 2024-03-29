Doctors in Mancherial save life of premature baby

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 08:01 PM

Mancherial: Doctors at Avani Children’s Hospital in Mancherial saved the life of a premature baby, who was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension and other health complications, by providing quality treatment and modern medical intervention.

Disclosing details of the treatment on Friday, Dr Rudrabhatla Raghuvamshi of the hospitals told press persons that surfactant therapy was given in view of hyaline membrane disease (immature lungs) with which the baby of Deepika from Kaghaznagar was diagnosed. The baby developed pah (pulmonary arterial hypertension) which was treated effectively.

The baby delivered at 6.5 months and weighed barely 575 grams was transfused platelets and fresh frozen plasma transfusion for having sepsis. Measures were taken effectively to treat all complications related to preterm and extremely low birth weight babies. Now the baby started gaining weight. The baby weight is around 1.4 kgs and healthy. Milk fortifiers were also started.

Deepika, who had joy of motherhood for giving birth to it after 12 years of marital life, thanked the doctors for offering the treatment and bringing relief to her by saving the baby’s life. The baby was admitted to Avani Children’s Hospital two months back. Retinopathy of prematurity and screening advice was also given to the parents for hearing and vision.