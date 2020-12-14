Doctors sever stomach, save woman’s life in Hyderabad

The patient’s internal organs were severely damaged after she consumed liquid toilet cleaner

Hyderabad: Doctors from Aware Global Hospitals, LB Nagar, have helped a 39-year-old housewife recover from internal injuries that she suffered after consuming liquid toilet cleaner.

The woman’s internal organs, especially her stomach, had suffered a lot of damage. The hospital doctors led by gastro surgeon Dr Bhupathi Rajendra Prasad had to remove the woman’s stomach. “The patient’s food tract/gastrointestinal tract got damaged, and her stomach had to be severed to save her life.

With great care, the patient’s condition was stabilised and she was prepared for a surgery after 10 months of the incident. Through a surgical procedure, the victim’s stomach was removed, and her intestine was directly connected to the oesophagus to complete the food tract. Now the patient has recovered completely and is able to consume normal food through her mouth. This entire procedure was successful with the support received from senior doctors of other disciplines,” Dr Rajendra Prasad said.

Following the procedure, to avoid further health complications, the patient was kept under observation in the hospital for 45 days. The patient was recently declared fit and surgeons said that she can now lead a normal life. General public must ensure acid, spirits; toilet cleaners and other hazardous liquids are kept away from the reach of children and individuals who are experiencing mental health issues, doctors recommended.

Other senior doctors involved in the surgery included Dr Mohan, anaesthesiologist; Dr Rajendra, critical care, and Dr Ravi Shankar, medical gastroenterologist.

